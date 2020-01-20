A woman has been arrested after hitting a local teen Saturday night.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with Josh Ware in his hospital room at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Josh talked about how lucky he feels to be alive after a weekend hit and run.
17 year old Josh Ware lays in his hospital bed recovering from injuries that include a broken arm that required surgery, bruising to his knee and hip and a potential for head injury due to the fact that he lost consciousness after being involved in a hit and run Saturday night.
“I couldn’t feel my whole left body, couldn’t move. I barely low crawled over to the phone,” says Josh Ware, Pocatello.
Josh was walking northbound on Bannock Highway around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night when a truck came up behind him and hit him.
“I was about half way down Bannock Highway before a white truck just came up from behind me and completely hit me and swerved and hit me and just sped off,” says Josh.
Josh says it all happened so fast and after being unconscious for a few minutes, he yelled for help while he was on the cold ground. Finally a resident in the area heard him and got him some help.
Josh says now he’s dealing with the aftermath of the trauma.
“Sore, just tired. I couldn’t sleep last night. I had really bad nightmares and stuff,” says Josh.
Pocatello Police say evidence left at the scene indicated a white truck with damages to the headlight and side mirror was the vehicle that hit Josh and then left the scene.
Police later found Alexandrea Vargason’s white 2004 Ford Expedition just after 2:00 a.m. Monday morning at Denny’s parking lot.
Officials say Vargason was found and arrested at around 2:30 a.m. at the McDonalds on the 4200 block of Yellowstone Avenue.
Vargason admitted to driving the truck in the accident.
Vargason was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident and was taken to the Bannock County Jail.
Josh says he’s just glad they caught the person that hit him.
“Whatever karma brings to it, whatever justice, I’m leaving it be. I’m just worrying about myself right now, you know, and trying to make sure I’m not broken anywhere else and trying to get a full recovery,” says Josh.
Meanwhile, Josh’s mom Katherine Ware is back at the scene of the hit and run, looking for Josh’s graduation ring that he just got and lost during the incident.
“It’s a little hard to see pieces of the car and to see how far he was off the road and to know he wasn’t doing anything wrong and then you know to look for something that belonged to him. It’s hard,” says Katherine Ware, Josh’s Mom.
“For the guy that came out and helped me on Bannock Road, I really want to thank you . That really actually saved my life. I was pretty cold and scared and stuff and for the person who hit me, all I can say and the rest, whoever is watching, just don’t be an idiot hitting people like me on the side of the road because of whatever. Pay attention, you know, just don’t be stupid,” says Josh.
Josh was released from Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon.
