A 24-year-old was arrested after hitting a vehicle with a mother and child inside.
Pocatello Police says 24-year-old Madisen J. Kalivas was arrested for aggravated felony DUI.
Reports state that Kalivas was driving a 2002 Chevy Tahoe just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night when she was traveling westbound on Fremont and ran a stop sign at Fremont and 5th Street.
Kalivas collided with a 2016 Nissan Versa going northbound on 5th Street.
The Nissan Versa had to occupants inside the vehicle, a 30-year-old female driver and her eight-year-old daughter.
The driver of the Nissan Versa had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The mother and her daughter in the Nissan were both taken to Portneuf Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
