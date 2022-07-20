Police arrested a woman for drug possession during a traffic stop Monday in Bonneville County.
53-year-old Angela McMurtrey was stopped by police on Ammon Road near Lincoln Road for a traffic violation. When checking around the vehicle, a K-9 unit indicated the presence of illegal substances in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, police found a drug pipe, drug paraphernalia, and containers of Methamphetamine totally over 11 grams.
McMurtrey was arrested on a Felony charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and a Misdemeanor charge of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.