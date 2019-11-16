Information Provided by Idaho Falls Police Department
On Friday, November 8th, Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested Savannah Fenn for Battery on a Police Officer and other offenses stemming from a call for service involving a disturbance and minor damage vehicle accident.
Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a report that two vehicles had been involved in a minor accident in the drive through line at Jack in the Box on Woodruff Avenue. According to the caller, the driver of one of the vehicles had caused a disturbance inside the restaurant before getting into her vehicle.
When the first Idaho Falls Police Officer arrived, he made contact with the drivers of both vehicles and identified one as Savannah Fenn, a 34 year old Idaho Falls resident. Fenn was confrontational, refused to cooperate with the officer and ignored instruction when told that she could not leave the scene of the accident until the investigation had concluded. Fenn was told that if she left she would be charged with Resisting and Obstructing, and she still left the scene.
While the officer had cause to physically detain Fenn at that time, Fenn was carrying a small child and the officer did not want to risk injury to the child. Fenn left her vehicle on scene and the officer observed Fenn walk through the parking lot and enter the Smith’s grocery store.
According to witnesses, Fenn had been involved in a disturbance inside Jack in the Box before exiting and getting in her vehicle. While inside Jack in the Box, employees became concerned that Fenn may have been drinking and was not safe to drive. Out of concern for the child, employees attempted to prevent Fenn from leaving. Fenn hit one of the employees before going outside and the employees called police. Outside, Fenn got into her vehicle and reportedly struck another vehicle, first accidentally and then again after being confronted by the vehicle owner. Fenn was exiting her vehicle and attempting to leave on foot when officers arrived. Both the Jack in the Box employee and the vehicle owner involved in the minor accident chose not to press charges.
An additional officer arrived on scene and entered Smith’s to locate Fenn. However, Fenn had exited the store through a back door, setting off an alarm in the process.
Officers went to Fenn’s resident to locate her. When Fenn answered the door, an officer told her why he was there and attempted to detain her. Fenn refused to comply and fought with the officer, repeatedly kicking the officer until she was successfully placed in handcuffs. Fenn was placed in a patrol vehicle for transport where she repeatedly kicked the windows of the patrol vehicle. Officers also took efforts to ensure the wellbeing of the child that had been with Fenn at the original scene.
Because she had been involved in a vehicle accident, officers took Fenn to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a medial jail clearance. While at EIRMC, Fenn repeatedly yelled and swore disturbing patients and staff.
Officers then transported Fenn to the Bonneville County Jail. On the way to the jail, Fenn made a concerted effort to kick out the windows of the patrol vehicle. Officers had to stop the vehicle and further restrain Fenn by placing her legs in hobbles to prevent her from injuring herself or damaging the vehicle. While officers were attempting to restrain her, Fenn grabbed hold of one of the officer’s hands and attempted to break his fingers. The officer was able to prevent her from doing so, and she was taken to jail without further incident.
Savannah Fenn, a 34 year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Resisting and Obstructing an Investigation, Disturbing the Peace, and Felony Battery on an Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.