One woman is dead after an officer involved shooting in Bonneville County Thursday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy was checking on a vehicle parked at the Gem State Park near the Snake River. The deputy ran a check of the female in the vehicle discovering that she had an active felony warrant out for her arrest.
When a second deputy arrived, shots were fired, and the female was injured. Both deputies rendered first aid and she was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where she died.
The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force in now investigating this incident.
