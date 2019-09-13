The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office:
At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the intersection of 113th S. and 1st E. to a two-vehicle injury crash, one of which had caught fire.
The first arriving deputy located a female, later identified as 35-year-old Alicia L. Oyola of Shelley, trapped and unconscious in her vehicle and began first aide with bystanders until ambulance personnel arrived.
The driver of the other vehicle, 31-year-old Joshua Allen of Shelley, was able to free himself and climb out of his vehicle and assisted in attending to Ms. Oyola.
Through investigation, deputies found that Allen was driving his Ford Explorer East on 113th S. approaching 1st E. and failed to yield at the stop sign to Oyola who was driving north on 1st E. in a Nissan Exterra. Both vehicles came to rest in a nearby field and Idaho Falls Fire quickly extinguished a small fire in Mr. Allen’s vehicle.
Oyola was extricated from her vehicle and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Ambulance where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Both drivers had been wearing seatbelts and there was no sign of alcohol or drugs involved.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and no further information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.