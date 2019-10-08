Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. REDUCED VISIBILITY IN BLOWING DUST, TO NEAR ZERO, IS LIKELY TO OCCUR FROM NORTHERN IDAHO FALLS TO THE SAGE JUNCTION AREA. BLOWING DUST CAN OCCUR IN OTHER AREAS AS WELL. * WHERE...IDAHO FALLS, INL, BLACKFOOT, FORT HALL, POCATELLO. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM MDT WEDNESDAY. THE VERY WINDY CONDITIONS WILL OCCUR IN TWO PERIODS. THE FIRST IS TODAY FROM AROUND NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT TONIGHT. THE SECOND PERIOD STARTS AROUND 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY AND CONTINUES UNTIL THE LATE MORNING. * IMPACTS...DRIVERS OF HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES MAY HAVE DIFFICULTY DRIVING DUE TO CROSS-WINDS. DOWNED BRANCHES AND POWER LINES WILL MAKE OUTSIDE ACTIVITY HAZARDOUS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING DUST WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES SUDDENLY TO NEAR ZERO, MAKING HIGHWAY TRAVEL ESPECIALLY HAZARDOUS.. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&