The Pocatello woman spearheading an effort to recall Bannock County Assessor Sheri Davies says she has collected around 1,000 signatures for her recall petition.
At a meeting Friday, Ortega says she collected 30 signatures, 10 more than she needed to get the petition approved by a filing officer.
After the Bannock County Clerk verified the signatures, Ortega and other volunteers spent the past few days getting signatures, creating signs and buttons and building an online presence.
To get on the November ballot, the petitioners have until Sep. 16th to gather signatures from 20% of Bannock County voters registered for the November 2018 election, which is around 9,100 signatures.
Ortega wants 10,000 to be safe. She says she won't give up if they can't make it on the November ballot.
"I don't think we can have this person, who's not forthcoming with information to the homeowners who are appealing...and [who is] by all intents and purposes inept at this job...continue to have this person until March,” says Ortega.
“But if I can't get 10,000 signatures by September 16th, I'm going to get my 10,000 signature in my 75 days and I will have this on the March ballot."
Ortega's group is on Facebook as the Pocatello/Bannock County Homeowners' Alliance.
The alliance also plans to go to the City of Pocatello’s budget meeting next Thursday.
