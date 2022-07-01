Women United -- a subset of United Way in Pocatello -- is collecting items to make 'welcome home' kits.
The kits are like housewarming baskets, with the essential items needed for people moving into their first home.
The kits will go to women, children and families coming out of shelters or tough situations that don't have the financial ability to get all the essentials.
Items needed including cleaning supplies like buckets, mops, brooms, sponges and more. Also needed are toiletries including toilet paper, bath towels, soap, shampoo and even shower curtains.
They are also in need of kitchen items like dish towels, dish soap, utensils and more.
United Way's new CEO Shantay Bloxham said you can donate one item, multiple items or a whole kit.
Anything is going to a huge help for people looking to get a leg up.
"It's people just starting out moving from one situation to another, coming out of the shelter and they've acquired some permanent housing and often times they only have the things that are on their back or what can fit in a backpack that they can take around with them while they find their landing space," Bloxham said.
The goal is 100 kits.
They are collecting donations now through July 21. After that date, they will have a packing party at Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion to put the kits together before distributing them.
There are several drop off locations in Pocatello, as well as an Amazon Wishlist where you can directly order needed items.
Drop off locations include:
United Way of Southeast Idaho
