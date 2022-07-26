A lawsuit filed on Monday by a Casper Women's Health Clinic and others seeks to block Wyoming's new abortion ban just before it's scheduled to take effect.
The lawsuit claims the new law violates the state constitution with restrictions that will discourage potentially life-saving pregnancy health-care in Wyoming, forcing pregnant women to go to other states for necessary procedures.
As with all Wyoming laws challenged in court, Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill will defend the new law set to go into effect on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Governor signed the ban on nearly all abortion in Wyoming in March.
The ban was to take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade, which happened June 24th.
After a more than three-week review, Hill last week gave the go-ahead for Governor Gordon to certify the law to take effect Wednesday.
