The grandparents of JJ Vallow made a statement following Lori Vallow-Daybell's last minute hearing on Wednesday.
They say they appreciate the outpouring of love and support after Wednesday's hearing.
And they were completely blindsided and heartbroken at the argument made saying they were not JJ's grandparents and should not be considered victims in the case.
They said they continue to be victimized by Lori every single day living without JJ, Tylee and Charles, then again possibly denying them the chance to be the face in the courtroom seeking justice for them.
They say they have hired an attorney to fight on their behalf and they will continue to fight until they have exhausted all options.
