School District 93 'Words on Wheels' library is ready to roll.
The library will roll each Tuesday and Thursday.
Here are the locations they will b e at throughout July, except for the 4th of July.
4030 John Adams Parkway, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
489 Eden Drive, 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
3100 1st Street, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
2179 Alan Street 12:25 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
