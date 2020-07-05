You may want to plan ahead for your Monday commute as the Idaho Transportation Department will be working on a stretch of U.S. 26.
The project will take place on a 12-mile stretch between Blackfoot and the Idaho National Lab.
Workers will be replacing all of the culverts in the designated area. Once the pipe replacement is completed the project will proceed with road reconstruction.
Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds to 50 MPH and traffic control with a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to watch for flaggers in the work zone. As construction continues, drivers should plan their commute accordingly.
The project is expected to be completed by late October.
Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and attentively through work zones.
