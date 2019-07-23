UPDATE: As of 10:00pm, the Sheep Fire has grown to 99,500 acres.
 
ORIGINAL STORY:
 
At 6:30 p.m. Monday night lightning struck and started a fire on Idaho National Lab grounds.
 
As of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Sheep Fire had burned over 90,000 acres.
 
The lab saw a similar-sized fire in 2010 with the Jefferson Fire, but among many differences, one stands out when fighting this one.
 
"We have an unnatural, it only happens a half a dozen times a year I think, where the wind blows from the northeast to the southwest," said INL Chief Operating Officer Juan Alvarez.
 
The fire started near the materials and fuels complex, where the workers were informed in the middle of the night not to come in for work.
 
Workers at other facilities however were told to come in as usual, but the fire had other ideas.
 
"We allowed other areas to actually start operations, and then this morning as the fire started to get more erratic and unpredictable, we had to evacuate the non-essential personnel, and leave behind the essential personnel," said Alvarez.
 
INL has three fire stations on site which helped a quick response time.
 
They were soon after joined by the Bureau of Land Management, who says due to the everchanging conditions, they can't give a containment estimation, but ensure that everything is being done to make sure everyone inside is safe, as well as the area outside the facility.
 
"They try to control that's fire so that they don't put themselves in a way that would be at risk. So our priority is the people, and that includes the public and our own staff," said Alvarez.
