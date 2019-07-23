Tags
In 2017, a Pocatello counselor was charged with 11 counts of sexual child exploitation. However, a judge dismissed all charges due to a lack of evidence. Today, a judge sentenced the counselor to prison for two different charges. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
- By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
-
- 0
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has filed another lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies, contending they deliberately deceived the public about the dangers of opioid prescriptions in order to generate big profits. Read more
A local free clinic is seeing a rise in patients. Read more
Deanne Coffin
The 9th Annual Constitution Camp is taking place this week at Meridell Park in Pocatello. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Monday morning marked the third week of this year's Bannock County D.A.R.E. Summer Program. This is the second year of the program, which allows at-risk kids ages 11 to 14 to get further D.A.R.E. learning after the school year ends. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
