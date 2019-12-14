Wreaths to remember our service men and women

Today is National Wreaths Across America Day. To honor those who served their country, volunteers placed wreaths on 369 graves of past service men and women at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello this morning.
Locals gathered at the cemetery at 10:00 a.m. to lay wreaths in honor of the different branches of military and those who served their country.
Snow fell as those attending the formal ceremony listened to a presentation, one of more than 1,600 similar presentations across the United States.
During the holiday season, many families have an empty spot at the dinner table as one of their family members is currently serving in the military, or gave his or her life in service.
The wreaths honor those who are not here to celebrate with family.
Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Jett Hawk says, "Veterans and people have served from all corners of this nation. So, these local ceremonies are incredibly important that we recognize that the service and sacrifice is not something that happened far away, but it impacts our communities and it happens at our very own door."
After the formal cemetery, volunteers placed the 369 wreaths on the graves of locals who served in the military.
To take part in next year's ceremony, visit https://www.govserv.org/US/Pocatello/138676379607235/Pocatello-Composite-Squadron.
