The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.
On March 24, 2020, at approximately 4:32 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on Pocatello Creek Road, just east of Pocatello. Dallin Johnson, 18, of Pocatello, was driving westbound on Pocatello Creek Road in a 1997 Honda Accord.
Johnson lost control, slid off the north side of the road, and overturned. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.