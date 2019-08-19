UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled, and Karsyn was found safe. Captain Scott Ames with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office says investigators are now looking for two suspects: Sarah Chanel Walker and Robert John Thomas. There is no warrant out for their arrest, they are wanted for questioning. No other information is being released at this time. Ames says because of the "severity" of the crime, Sheriff Lorin Nielson will likely release a statement with more information later in the day.
Original Story:
An Amber Alert has been issued out of Pocatello for 4 year old Karsyn Avery Skinner. Karsyn was last seen at 10000 W. Thaine Rd #19 in Pocatello.
Karsyn is a caucasian female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is around three feet tall and weighs 36 pounds. Karsyn was last seen wearing pink capris, yellow tank top and purple sketchers.
Police say Karsyn may be with Sara Chanell Walker. Walker is a 38 year old Caucasian female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is around 5'1" and 120 pounds. Karsyn may also be with Robert John Thomas, a 31 year old Caucasian male with brown hair and brown eyes. Thomas is believed to be 5'5" and around 165 pounds.
They may be traveling in a maroon 1995 Ford Contour with Idaho license plate number 1BZ6213.
The full identification information of Karsyn, Walker and Thomas are below.
VICTIM: Karsyn Avery Skinner
Age: 4
Sex: Female
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Height: 3'0''
Weight: 36 pounds
Identifying Features: Tooth gap, scar on upper back leg
Clothing: Pink capris, yellow tank top, purple sketchers
SUSPECT: Walker, Sara Chanell
Age: 37
Sex: Female
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Height: 5'01''
Weight: 120 pounds
Identifying Features: Left breast has a heart tattoo. Left forearm has a barbwire tattoo.
SUSPECT: Thomas, Robert John
Age: 31
Sex: Male
Race: Caucasian
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'05''
Weight: 165 pounds
Identifying Features: Tattoos on face, right arm, left arm, left hand, left wrist, back, cheek, chest, and neck.
VEHICLE: Maroon 1995 Ford Contour
Color: Maroon
Year: 1995
Make: Ford
Model: Contour
Style: 4D
License#: 1BZ6213
State: Idaho
Description: Vehicle may be missing its hub caps.
INCIDENT: Pocatello, Idaho
Date: 08/17/2019
Time: 9:00 P.M.
Missing From: Pocatello, Idaho
If you have any information, you are urged to call your local law enforcement agency.
