National non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built over 10,000 beds for kids in need across the country.
And this week, Pocatello is getting its own chapter, and will have the youngest president in the organization's history.
18 year-old Kaitlin McEwen’s family is from Lehi Utah, where they already started a chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace in 2016.
When she and her family moved to Pocatello in June this year, Kaitlin decided to open her own chapter, which she says has always been her dream.
"You saw the raw lumber turn into a bunk bed, and then you're able to take that bunk bed to a kid...and just the joy on their face that they have is amazing,” says Kaitlin.
The closest chapter right now is Rexburg, and Kaitlin says they've been overwhelmed with bed requests from kids in Pocatello.
According to Kaitlin, there are already over 60 kids on the waiting list.
The Pocatello chapter will have its inaugural bed build this Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. at the Pocatello Lowe’s, where they will make 25 bunk beds.
