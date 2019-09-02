In June, KPVI reported on how the Bureau of Land Management teamed up with 4-H to provide a group of Idaho teens the opportunity to train a yearling wild horse for the summer.
Monday afternoon, those yearlings were auctioned off and adopted at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
18 year-old Bailey York has trained yearlings since she was 13. This year, it took around two weeks for the yearling "Giddy" to even let Bailey touch her. But after two hours of work a day for 90 days, Bailey and Giddy are a now a team.
Bailey can even do tricks with Giddy, including safely crawl between her legs.
And while she knows the program is all about getting the horses adopted out to good families, Bailey says it's tough to see them go.
“It's a lot of time, a lot of effort, you give up your summer just to do this,” says Bailey.
“It's always hard. The beginning is always the hardest, but every year I cry. It's like a little friend, you know? You have a friend for 90 days and then they're just gone."
The yearlings can go for anywhere between $400 to $3,800, and almost all of that money goes back to the 4-H clubs that participated.
