Another yearly event is downsizing this year, thanks to the pandemic. It's the annual homeless campout at Caldwell Park. Event organizers from the Aid for Friends homeless shelter tell KPVI about the changes and what participants can expect on Saturday.
A single cardboard box shelter will be set up in Caldwell Park Saturday. "It is a very educational experience," says Mike Sampson. "It's really a lot of fun and a lot of the people -- participants -- have been with us for many of those years. They come back and back, and we watch their kids grow up; they look forward to it. It's always a good time."
That good time is the annual Aid for Friends homeless encampment event. The encampment is a 14-year-old tradition that's breaking tradition in 2020 thanks to COVID. "Instead of being out in the park for 24 hours, participants are going to still get pledges and still support the encampment by doing it at their home, in their backyard, maybe even in their garage," explains BJ Stensland.
Normally, dozens of people spend the night in the park and pledges donate money in their honor. This year to keep everyone safe, a single-symbolic box will be set up in the park. The homeless encampment of years past transformed Caldwell Park as makeshift shelters spread across the open grass areas. Although this year is going to be a little bit smaller, it still has the same goal to raise awareness about homelessness in Pocatello and to raise money for the Aid for Friends shelter.
Real homeless encampments don't really exist around the Pocatello area. In part, thanks to the work the shelter does helping the homeless get back on their feet. However, Stensland says "without the community's support, the homeless shelter wouldn't be able to survive."
In the last 13 years, the community has donated more than $180,000 during the yearly even, and although it's downsized this year there are still opportunities for that amount to grow.
"We'll be here Saturday and have a table set up accepting contributions," Sampson adds. He will also have a tarp people can sign. This tarp has been around for much of the event's history and is usually signed by participants who stay the night in the park. Those who come to leave a donation will have an opportunity to add their names to the list, and they will also be able to buy a brick to help fund the construction of the new shelter.
This year's homeless encampment is dedicated to Allan Priddy who played a crucial part in making the annual event a success. Priddy passed away in May.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. there will be a small ceremony in his honor at the park. Priddy was a scout leader for many years. Local scout troops usually participate in the encampment and will be spearheading the ceremony in his memory.
We'll have the story on KPVI Weekend Edition.
