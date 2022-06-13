Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The Snake River plain, the Arco Desert and Mud Lake area, the eastern Magic Valley. Including the cities of Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Pocatello, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&