Halloween weekend is the last chance for visitors to drive through Yellowstone National Park for the season.
The West, South, and East entrances plus all roads will close at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. There will be one exception. The road from the park’s North entrance in Montana will be open. This road runs through Mammoth Hot Springs and the towns of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana.
The park closes its roads each year in early November to prepare them for winter conditions.
Snowmobile and snowcoach tours through the park will begin Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Park officials remind those who plan to drive to and in the park during the fall or winter, to have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures may occur at any time.
All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities. For information about communities in Montana (Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate), visit www.visitmt.com
