For the last several weeks, Yellowstone National Park has been dealing with historic flooding, even closing the entire park temporarily which park officials say they've never had to do because of flooding. Now, more and more of the park is reopening.
Three and a half weeks. That’s how long it’s been since the historic devastating floods that happened in Yellowstone National Park.
"It’s been the longest three and a half weeks of my life by far,” says Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, “you know I think the American public can be very, very proud of not only the team here in Yellowstone and all the work that’s occurred in the last three and a half weeks but the tremendous partnerships.”
One of those partnerships is with the United States Department of Interior. They’ve made $60 million available to the park so far. And, they recently had a chance to tour the park’s damage and talk to staff.
“We had a chance to meet with folks who were affected by the floods,” says Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, “today, I had a tremendous opportunity to visit with a park ranger who’s been here at Yellowstone for 50 years so it’s pretty clear that the people who work here care deeply about it. We’re going to give as much support as we possibly can to make sure that we meet the moment and I’ve been absolutely inspired by the determination of the team here.”
A good majority of that team lives in the 7% of the park that received the most damage. That’s where roads are gone, and several bridges were damaged. Engineers have been able to get on the ground this week to assess those areas.
"If you look at the total amount of pavement that’s missing it’s less than a couple miles but it’s in some of the most critical and hard to rebuild areas of the park,” explains Sholly, “so those damage assessments I feel very comfortable at this point are extremely comprehensive not only have we had federal highways look at it we had the corps of engineers in yesterday. They agree that it’s highly complicated. They feel very good about the short-term solutions that have been put in place as being the right decisions as far as regaining access as quickly as possible, but we’ve got some work to do on the long term.”
The long-term time estimates for the permanent fixes to the damage are three to five years. That depends on how they rebuild with the goal being to prevent another flood of this kind. Short-term, they’re working on a temporary road that will connect Gardiner to Cooke City by October.
"I’m very pleased with the progress we’ve made in just a little over three and a half weeks,” says Sholly, “we’ve got a long way to go we’re very happy to have visitors back in the park and I just want to reiterate that the 93 percent is good but we’ve got a tremendous amount of work to do in that seven percent. We still have two communities actually three, silver gate, Cooke City and Gardiner that don’t have access to the park.”
"I want you to know that we are every single day we’re talking,” says Haaland, “we’re collaborating, we’re doing what we need to do to make sure that we can get the park back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Park officials say that as more assessments are made, they’ll be able to have a more accurate timeline and estimate of repair costs.
