The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park:
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — Yellowstone National Park hosted 693,118 visits in September 2019. This is a 4.3 percent decrease from September 2018.
So far in 2019, the park has hosted 3,807,814 visits, down 1.4 percent from the same period last year.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreational visits over the last several years (through September):
- 2019 – 3,807,814
- 2018 – 3,860,694
- 2017 – 3,872,776
- 2016 – 3,970,778
- 2015 – 3,814,178
- 2014 – 3,288,804
The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check current conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.
More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.