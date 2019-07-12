The following was written and reported by Mike Price of East Idaho News:
REXBURG — A young girl, who has not been identified, nearly drowned at Rexburg Rapids Thursday afternoon.
It’s not clear what happened, but Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman tells EastIdahoNews.com at about 4 p.m., lifesaving efforts were given to an unresponsive girl at the water park.
Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com the girl was given CPR by several women at the pool. EastIdahoNews.com is working to confirm that detail with police. Rexburg Rapids staff and emergency responders also participated in the rescue.
After she was revived, the girl was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital.
Information about the girl’s condition has not been released. Turman said the girl was at Rexburg Rapids with her mother and siblings.
The accident is under investigation.
Photo courtesy of Eastidahonews.com
