Eastern Idaho's newest auto dealership held its grand opening Friday.
Located on North Holmes Avenue, Young Mazda celebrated with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce. Spencer Young, Junior says they plan to move into a 2,200 square foot ‘state of the art’ facility that is being built on Sunnyside Road near the Interstate.
The groundbreaking for that new facility is planned for September.
