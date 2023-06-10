Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast over the next week. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello. At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM MDT Saturday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5 feet Wednesday evening following a couple days of heavier rainfall. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 01/02/1979. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 9.3 Sat 10 am MD 9.1 9.1 9.3 &&