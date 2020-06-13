Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&