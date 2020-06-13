This weekend marks the 245th birthday of the United States Army.
And in celebration of that, young men from Eastern Idaho were sworn in and took the oath of enlistment into the Army at the Armed Forces Reserve in Pocatello.
Normally they are administered the oath at the Military Entry Processing Station in Boise, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family members are not allowed there at this time.
Sgt. Brian Winzig says that the family members were able to be a part of Saturday’s ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve in Pocatello.
“Because it is kind of a big deal, young men and women joining the Army and family is a huge thing in that. The Army is huge on family. We’re a very family organization, so we wanted to have the opportunity to give back to the families and allow them the opportunity to be involved,” says Brian Winzig.
Sgt. Winzig says this is the first time they’ve administered the oath of enlistment to the Army here in Pocatello.
