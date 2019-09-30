Time for another Pocatello City Council candidate profile.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met with Ethan Ennis who is running for seat three.
“It’s time for change,” says Ethan Ennis, Candidate, Seat 3, Pocatello City Council.
Ethan Ennis may be young, but he knows exactly what he wants when it comes to being part of that change.
Right now he sits at a desk selling health insurance, but come November, he hopes to be sitting in seat three of the city council.
“We don’t need candidates with agendas. We need someone that’s willing to work for Pocatello and work with any group. We can’t have special interest groups controlling the direction of the city. It’s time for some progress, some positive leadership,” says Ennis.
Ennis is involved in many groups that include the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Legislative Council and Rotary, just to name a few.
“What this is, is somebody that’s involved with the community stepping up and knowing they can make positive change,” says Ennis.
Changes like repairing the relationship between the city and its police and fire departments.
“The city council needs to be viewed as a facilitator of progress and they need to be the problem solver when these departments come to them for help. They can’t be viewed as an obstacle,” says Ennis.
He says another issue with the city is transparency when it comes to information about new business projects.
“The community, they need to know that we’re working to bring those companies here. They need to trust that we’re actually doing that so when we do attract companies, we can let them know that,” says Ennis.
Ennis says he’s the youngest candidate running for city council but he says his age is an advantage because he can bring new perspective and ideas to the council.
“I’ve been involved in this community and I love this community. I think out of any candidate out there, because of my age, I have the greatest stake in the future of this community and so elected or not, I’m going to continue to be involved and participate,” says Ennis.
Other candidates running for seat three are incumbent Roger Bray, Idaho Lorax Carta, Arlen Walker and Don Zebe.
The general election is set for November 5th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.