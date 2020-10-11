The Workforce Development Council and Idaho Business for Education have announced a start to a new program to give youth more opportunities for success.
This newly established program is called the youth apprenticeship program.
Those apart of creating it hopes it aids the future of work in the state of Idaho which can apply to students in high school or those with a post secondary education.
This project was also funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor worth nearly $2.5 million.
With this program students will be able to earn while they learn according to vice president Maureen O'Toole.
Students will have the choice to participate in over a thousand other registered apprenticeships and take it with them as a future resource, O'Toole says.
"And a tremendous benefit of a registered apprenticeship program is when you complete it you get a national certification and you can take that anywhere you go in the country," says O'Toole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.