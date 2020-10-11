Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE FIRST WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE SECOND WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...HIGHEST BLOWING DUST IMPACT AREAS INCLUDE: INTERSTATE 15 FROM IDAHO FALLS TO ROBERTS, HIGHWAYS 20 AND 26 ACROSS INL, INTERSTATE 86 FROM AMERICAN FALLS TO POCATELLO. COMMUNITIES IN THE ADVISORY INCLUDE MUD LAKE, IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, ST. ANTHONY, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY, FORT HALL. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST WIND ADVISORY, FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE SECOND WIND ADVISORY, FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...AREAS OF BLOWING DUST ARE POSSIBLE AS WELL WHICH MAY PRODUCE TEMPORARY CLOSURES OF HIGHWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&