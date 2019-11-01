Information and picture provided by Idaho State-Civic Symphony
The Idaho State Civic-Symphony Youth Orchestra, under the direction of Ms. Amy Boese, will perform its annual Fall Concert on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Concert Hall of the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The program includes pieces by composers with very different compositional styles including Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 (arr. Vernon Leidig), Carl Strommen’s Cumberland Cross, and Elliott Del Borgo’s Aboriginal Rituals.
The concert is FREE and open to all ages, and is the perfect opportunity to experience the power of music in a concert hall.
The ISCS Youth Orchestra provides Southeast Idaho's most dedicated music students with opportunities to develop their technical musicianship by playing challenging repertoire in a professional format. Regular rehearsals and concert performances provide young musicians with important life skills needed to prepare them for future opportunities and cultivate artistic growth and excellence through enriching orchestral experiences. The ensemble rehearses Tuesday afternoons at ISU's Stephens Performing Arts Center and performs two concerts each season.
For more information, please visit http://www.thesymphony.us/ or call 208.234.1587.
