The Zonta Club of Pocatello held their annual awards brunch over the weekend.
Zonta is an organization that is working to better the world for women and girls.
Locally they raise money for scholarships at ISU.
They also give money to families in need that have fallen through the cracks.
On Saturday they held their end-of-year awards brunch at the Yellowstone in Pocatello.
They voted in new officers and gave out the 'Zontian of the Year' award.
Pamela Kennedy, the President of Zonta Club of Pocatello, says they've been honoring a 'Zontian of the Year' since 1981.
"I think everybody who works hard should be recognized and goodness knows these Zontians, a lot of them work very, very hard on all of our projects from the publicity end to the putting on of the actual program and the organization of it and so we like to always honor them," says Pamela Kennedy, President of Zonta Club of Pocatello.
To become a Zonta member or get information you can contact zontapocatello@gmail.com or go to Zonta's Facebook page.
