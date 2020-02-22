Zonta Hosts Their Annual Fashion Show

A non-profit organization that empowers women hosted their annual fashion show on Saturday.
About 200 people gathered for the Zonta Fashion Show at the Stephen’s Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
Models strutted the runway with fashions from the roaring 20’s, all the way through the present and into the future.
The event had a raffle and silent auction to raise money to give one local woman a scholarship to Idaho State University.
Zonta is an international non-profit organization that empowers women through service and advocacy.
“We’ve all as women, we’ve all hit bottom some point in our life and if you haven’t yet, then you probably will and it’s nice to have someone there to help you get through that bottom,” says Erica Percy, Zonta Fashion Show Organizer.
Percy says the Zonta Fashion Show is their biggest fundraising event of the year.
