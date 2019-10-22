Zoo Idaho in Pocatello will be hosting their annual Halloween event this weekend.
This Saturday, October 26th they are hosting Zoo Boo which will consist of trick or treating for children around the zoo.
There will be over 30 vendors passing out candy, along with fun activities, photo booths, and face painting.
There will also be a costume contest with prizes to be won, thanks to donations by community partners.
Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator at Zoo Idaho said, "It's a great family event, you can bring the whole family. There's going to be activities that are good for young ones and older people and if you enjoy trick or treating and want some candy there's going to be tons of that too."
The event will be held from 10 am to 3 pm and the cost to attend is regular admission to the zoo or you could use your zoo membership.
