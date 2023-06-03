It was a day to see the mountain lions, turkeys, and bears oh my.
Saturday was the annual Free Zoo Day at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello.
Free admission to the zoo was provided by Connections Credit Union for families to see all of the different animals at the zoo.
Many of which were also enjoying the sunshine and nice weather and taking their own families out for a walk.
There was also a free bar-be-que.
Zoo Idaho’s next event is the Wildlife Waltz June 10th from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.
