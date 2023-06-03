Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast until Tuesday. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel beginning at Sacajawea Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:45 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:45 PM MDT Saturday was 10.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall gradually dropping out of moderate flood stage by next Tuesday. - Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 01/11/1982. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 10.3 Sat 12 pm MD 10.2 10.2 10.0 &&