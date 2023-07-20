A local zoo is hosting an annual fundraiser this weekend.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting 'Roar and Pour' this Saturday.
It includes a wine tasting and wine walk around the zoo.
It runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
There will be a wine raffle, music, food, silent auction and a wine pull.
Tiffani Wilson with the Zoological Society says it's a good time to come and enjoy the zoo after hours.
"Roar and Pour is probably one of my favorite events. I love to see the critters at night because they're a lot more active. You see them in a different environment then you typically get to see them at and it's nice, you know it's quiet, peaceful. It's a fun time to get out in the evening in the summer, enjoy the zoo, have a beverage, hang out with friends, all those things that come with it," says Tiffani Wilson, Zoo Idaho Zoological Society.
Tickets are $30.00 dollars at the door and include a souvenir glass.
Money raised goes toward helping Zoo Idaho with upgrades and education initiatives.
