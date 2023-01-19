Zoo Idaho in Pocatello is hosting a painting and brunch event this weekend.
'Untamed Art' will be Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Zoo Idaho Education building.
This month's artist will be Mark Daniels.
He's a local artist and art teacher for School District 25.
He works in many mediums, including encaustics, oils, aerosols, acrylics and graphic design.
"We focus on a different local artist and we do it every other month, so you get to highlight some of the really cool artists that we have right here in Pocatello and it's always a different type of art," says Rachael Daniels, Zoo Idaho.
Tickets are $35.00 dollars and includes brunch, drinks, and art supplies.
