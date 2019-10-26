Zoo Idaho Hosts Annual Zoo Boo

Ghosts and goblins strolled through Zoo Idaho on Saturday for the annual ‘Zoo Boo.’
Event organizers say ‘Zoo Boo’ is all about having a fun fall family event for trick-or-treaters to go through the zoo and see all the animals while collecting candy.
About 30 candy stations were set up throughout the zoo.
There were food vendors and free coffee to keep the adults warm.
Zoo officials say the event draws about two to three thousand people every year.
“I think it’s probably one of the coolest ways that you could trick-or-treat because you have so much going on. The animals at the zoo in the fall are pretty active. They’re not hiding because it’s too hot like it is sometimes in the summers, so it’s like a great day to see them interacting and then they’ll get their fall enrichment,” says Rachael Shearouse, Zoo Idaho.
This is the last weekend Zoo Idaho is opened for the season.
In November the zoo will have their winter education programs and the first two Saturday’s in December they will be open for their zoo lights.
