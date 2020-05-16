Zoo animals got to see visitors for the first time in a while on Saturday.
Zoo Idaho in Pocatello opened up for the season on Saturday.
Zoo officials say that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, zoo keepers and staff are required to wear face masks and when directly interacting with the public, they have to wear gloves.
They also have sanitizing stations set up and they’ve set up signs with guidelines to stay six feet apart for social distancing.
“We weren’t able to open as early as we usually do, so that’s been a little bit different for us. It’s given us some opportunities to work on a few more things for spring cleaning, for exhibit work. We have a Bald Eagle exhibit that is so close to being finished and as far as monetary, it has probably impacted us some that way,” says Ashlee Jenkins, Lead Zoo Keeper, Zoo Idaho.
The petting zoo and treat stations are still closed.
Zoo Idaho will be open the next two weekends on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
They will re-evaluate again in two weeks.
