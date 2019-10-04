The 3rd Annual OktoBEARfest is being hosted this Saturday, October 5th at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello.
The event will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm and feature sampling of over 30 different types of beer throughout the zoo and food that you can purchase there from A Taste of Hawaii.
All proceeds from the event will go towards new exhibits, a new entrance to the zoo, and educational conservation efforts.
Peter Pruett, Superintendent of Zoo Idaho said, "The zoo does look different in the fall and it's just a great opportunity to enjoy the zoo and help out the society and the community in growing our zoo."
Tickets cost $25 to enter and $20 for Zoo Idaho Zoological Society members.
You must be 21 or older to attend and bring an ID.
