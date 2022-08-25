Thousands enjoyed a stroll through Zoo Idaho on Saturday for their Free Zoo Day sponsored by Connections Credit Union.
Zoo Idaho saw 2,691 people attend the event which is an increase from 2021’s numbers but down from pre-pandemic numbers. People who attended Free Zoo Day also got to go through the new gift shop and welcome center.
Zoo Idaho is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through September 5 and then will be open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more information about the zoo, you can visit zooidaho.org or their Facebook page at facebook.com/zooidaho.
