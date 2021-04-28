Zoo Idaho Zoological Society Hoping for Donations from 'Idaho Gives'

‘Idaho Gives’ begins on Thursday April 29th.
It’s a time when Idahoans can donate to their favorite non-profit organization.
The Zoo Idaho Zoological Society is one of the non-profits Idahoans can choose to donate to.
They raise money for Zoo Idaho.
Zoo Idaho Zoological President Jennifer Erchul says ‘Idaho Gives’ donations will go directly towards projects that include improving the Black Bear habitat, improved paths, wetlands vegetation and general upgrades to better the zoo’s resident’s lives and guest experiences.
“We have so many projects in place and in line that we would like to be doing and improving for the guests and the residents of Zoo Idaho. When you participate in ‘Idaho Gives’ and you pick Zoo Idaho Zoological Society as your group, we can take those monies and we can find matching donors. We can find matching grants. We can build those monies that people are donating so that we can do bigger and better projects for Zoo Idaho,” says Jennifer Erchul, Zoo Idaho Zoological Society President.
‘Idaho Gives’ starts on April 29th and runs through May 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.