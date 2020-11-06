Zoo Idaho's Ambassador Animal Program gets a stinking cute addition

What's black and white, small and cute, and the newest member of Zoo Idaho's Ambassador Animal Program? It's Pooka the skunk, of course!
Recently, Pooka was turned over to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and from there was rendered to Zoo Idaho.
Pooka the skunk originally comes from the Arco area and was surrendered after being raised by a local family. While she was with the family, Pooka imprinted on humans. This means she would have a hard time surviving in the wild. She is now being cared for and trained by Zoo Idaho staff to become an ambassador animal.
“When we receive an animal that will become an ambassador animal, they receive special training to desensitize them to people, loud noises, different smells, etc.,” said Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator at Zoo Idaho. “Pooka is being trained for our education programs and we want to make sure she does not become stressed while conducting these programs. Ambassador animals are important tools for teaching the community about local wildlife and conservation issues affecting our ecosystems.”
As of now, Zoo Idaho staff plan to have Pooka join them at outreach events in the spring.
Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo and is home to orphaned or injured animals from the region that would have likely not survived in the wild.
