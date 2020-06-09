This Saturday, June 9th, Zoo Idaho will host its annual Enrichment Day.
From 10 am to 2 pm you can go to the zoo and get a firsthand look at how zoo animals show off their natural behaviors ad are engaged mentally and physically by zookeepers.
Essentially it's a way to keep them happy and healthy in captivity.
Zookeepers will provide demonstrations and educational displays throughout the event.
Rachael Shearouse, Education Curator, Zoo Idaho said, "I think it's great for the whole family, you can observe all of our animals exhibiting their hunting techniques, their scavenging, sniffing, smelling."
Due to COVID-19 and to promote social distancing, Zoo Idaho is limiting attendance to 300 people.
