Zoo Idaho has announced that their August Untamed Art event raised enough money to help sponsor 18 school outreach classes.
Untamed Art helps to provide free programming to schools that cannot afford to pay the outreach fee or discounted rates is schools need assistance.
Zoo Idaho hosts many outreach classes in an effort to bring the zoo experience to schools.
Zoo Idaho Animal Ambassadors visit local schools, youth groups, and organizations.
To sign up for October’s Untamed Art event, visit the Zoo's Eventbrite webpage.
