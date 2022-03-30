Zumba instructors from all over the area are gettinb together to raise money for a local man that was injured this month.
The 'Zumbathon' event is being held at Gold's Gym in Pocatello to raise money for Gabriel Apollo.
Gabriel was injured when a one-ton bale of hay fell on him a couple of weeks ago while he was doing chores at home.
He broke both legs, his back and multiple ribs.
Gabriel is a zumba instructor and swim coach at Gold's Gym.
At the event Zumba instructors will donate 90 minutes of their time for dance and there will also be a silent auction and food.
The event organizer, Brittany Ward says all of the proceeds will go to Gabriel to help with medical expenses and rehabilitation.
"You know I think as a community we have to gather around the people that are not as fortunate as some of the rest of us and if we come together we can help his burden become lighter, because as a community we're strong and as a group we're strong, says Brittany Ward, Event Organizer.
The Zumbathon event will be on Saturday April 16th at 6:00 p.m. at Gold's Gym.
Tickets for the event are $10 dollars.
There is also a 'Go-Fund-Me' account set up for Gabriel.
