Lori Vallow-Daybell appeared in the Fremont County Courthouse this morning for a hearing regarding a grand jury indictment against her.
She was seen throughout most of the hearing smiling.
The defense argued that the two counts listed in the indictment; counts one and three, are not clear because they both include two different allegations.
Those counts are Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception.
Vallow-Daybell's defense attorneys, Jim Archibald and John Thomas, explained that those counts could be confusing to jurors because both of them are included in each count.
They said that conspiracy ends when the crime is committed, therefore, they should be separate.
The defense is asking Judge Steven Boyce to gather the grand jury to discuss the indictment so that those charges are tried as their own count.
However, state prosecutors, Rob Wood and Lindsey Blake, argued that the motion should be left alone because the law allows for a single count of conspiracy to commit more than one crime along with it.
Judge Steven Boyce concluded the hearing, saying that he will issue a written response to the motion.
Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell are set to go to trial on January 9th in Ada County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.