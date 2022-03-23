A new rock and crystal shop has made its way to Chubbuck.
Magic Rock City here in the Pine Ridge Mall opened just last Thursday and they sell hundreds of varieties of rocks and crystals.
Shop owners Nickole and Jon Thompson say that rocks have been a part of their lives for as long as they can remember and after moving to town they decided to open the shop that they have always dreamed of.
“The purpose of this shop is to share a passion for rocks with everybody. We believe that everybody loves rocks, and there have been people that have been buying rocks and enjoying them all of their lives, you might consider them rock hounds, but there’s also another aspect of rocks that is spiritual and healing. so our goal is to be here for everybody who likes rocks, whatever their reason may be,” Said Jon.
Magic Rock City sells rocks and crystals from aggets, to quartz, to obsidian but they say they go beyond the rocks that most people might know of, and they even have products that some people have never heard of.
The Thompsons say they have one main goal with their shop.
“The biggest goal is to always be able to provide people with what they want, so we’re going to be rotating our inventory, we’re always going to be trying to offer good prices, best selection, and ultimately just to give people what they want,” Said Jon.
Magic Rock City is open 7 days a week from 11 a-m to 7 p-m Monday through Saturday -- and 11 a-m to 5 p-m on Sunday.
