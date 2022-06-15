The man accused of engaging in sex acts with underage girls appeared in Bannock County Court this afternoon.
Daniel Andrade is facing 4 felonies.... one for enticing a child over the internet, two for lewd conduct with a minor, and one for prostitution.
Police say on June 1st, officers responded to a call of suspicious activity at a Pocatello motel where they found Andrade with underage girls he had met on the app Snapchat.
Police reports state the girls were highly intoxicated.
One of the girls showed officers messages between her and Andrade where he agreed to pay her $400 - and alcohol - for sex.
During his hearing today, Andrade represented himself because his application for a public defender was denied, based on his income.
Some of the victims’ family members were in court this afternoon visibly upset, shaking and crying.
Andrade is currently being held on a $200,000 bond in the Bannock County Jail.
If convicted, Andrade could face life in prison.
Andrade is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on June 29th.
