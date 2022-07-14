The man charged in the shooting of two Pocatello police officers last month appeared in court this morning.
This morning was Todd Brewer's preliminary hearing.
He was also shot during the incident in May and his injuries have left him wheel-chair bound.
However -- brewer did attend the hearing in-person.
Three witnesses took the stand Thursday morning..
The first witness was Brewer’s estranged girlfriend who said that Brewer does have some mental health problems.
For her privacy, we are not publishing her name.
She explained what happened leading up to the shooting on May 5th.
She said Brewer had been drinking heavily and taking lots of pills -- becoming loud and angry.
His girlfriend decided to leave the house to calm down and came back about an hour later, when she says Brewer was more drunk.
Brewer came in and out of her room multiple times.
Eventually, he grabbed a pistol that he owned from the bedroom.....she was able to calm him down and take the gun.
But a couple of hours later, he came into the room where she was sleeping and grabbed an AR-15 and cocked it in front of her.
The second witness to testify Thursday was a juvenile that lives in the same house as Brewer and his estranged girlfriend.
The juvenile heard the girlfriend yelling and begging him to put down the rifle, so the juvenile called 911.
Brewer went out the back door where a few minutes later police showed up.
He raised a gun toward the officers and shots were fired.
Police chased him down a nearby alleyway and more shots were fired.
Brewer and two Pocatello police officers were shot.
The final witness during Thursday's hearing was the 911 operator from the incident.
They played the 911 call during which the Brewer became visibly upset, crying with his head in his hands.
Prosecutors are charging Brewer with two counts of aggravated battery against a police officer with intent to commit a serious felony.
If convicted, Brewer could face up to 80 years in prison.
Brewer is due back in court July 28th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.