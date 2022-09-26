A local library is helping the Idaho Food Bank.
Since 2017, the Marshall Public Library has held a program called “Garden to Give”
“Garden to Give” is a program where people can bring in fresh produce to be donated to the Idaho Food Bank.
In 2019, The Marshall Public Library donated around 800 pounds of produce.
The Idaho Foodbank regularly needs fresh fruits and vegetables. And after not having the Garden to Give program for the last two years due to the pandemic, Marshall Public Library is excited to have it back this year and for many years to come.
“This program helps people in our community. Across Idaho about 150,000 are identified as being food insecure which means that they don’t know where their next meal is going to come from and all of this produce goes directly to help them,” Said Amy Campbell with the Marshall Public Library.
You can drop off fresh produce to the Marshall Public Library from now until mid October.
